Phethai cyclone to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha

The cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’, which is set to hit Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha by Monday, the Met department said Sunday. While the sky remained overcast in many parts of the state Sunday, districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi are expected to be lashed by heavy rain under the impact of the cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Centre here said in a bulletin.

Many places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Baragarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts would experience heavy rainfall on Monday, it said. The cyclonic storm, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, would move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada during Monday afternoon, the MeT centre said.

The MeT centre forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower in many places, mainly south Odisha districts, till December 18. While there was no general warning for fishermen in Odisha coast, they were advised not to venture into deep sea areas of west central and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal till Monday, it said The Odisha government has already asked district collectors to take steps to protect paddy from the unseasonal rain.

Farmers have been advised to reap the paddy in their field and bring it to a safe place. They have also been asked to collect the paddy stacks kept in the field for drying to safe place and cover the paddy stacks.

The district administration have been asked to take necessary steps to protect the paddy kept in mandis from the rain.