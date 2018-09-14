PhD guide accused of sexual harassment, suspended

A woman student who was pursuing her doctorate under the professor’s guidance had alleged that he sexually harassed her and threatened not to let her finish her PhD if she did not cooperate, the vice chancellor said.

Saurashtra University (SU) at Rajkot in Gujarat suspended on Friday a professor accused of sexually harassing a doctorate student. Vice-chancellor Nilambari Dave said the action was taken against the professor, who is attached to the varsity’s Bio-Science department, following a meeting of SU’s syndicate.

A woman student who was pursuing her doctorate under the professor’s guidance had alleged that he sexually harassed her and threatened not to let her finish her PhD if she did not cooperate, the vice chancellor said. “This is a serious matter.

To maintain students’ faith in the university as well in its teachers, the syndicate members met today and decided to take a stern action against him,” Dave said. “He has been suspended with immediate effect,” she said. The complainant woman told reporters that she has also decided to approach police. However, no criminal case has been lodged yet.