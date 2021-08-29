‘Petty and atrocious’: Congress fumes over omission of Nehru’s image from ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

Congress leaders took strong exception to the ICRH omitting Nehru’s photograph from the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The exclusion of Jawaharlal Nehru’s image from the poster of the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the The Indian Council for Historical Research (ICRH) infuriated the Congress and other opposition parties who dubbed it as “petty and atrocious”.

They shared screenshots of the ICRH website showing photographs of Mahatama Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malviya and Veer Savarkar but Nehru’s picture was missing from the poster.

Senior Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote: “It is not merely petty but absolutely ahistorical to celebrate Azadi by omitting the pre-eminent voice of Indian freedom, Jawaharlal Nehru. One more occasion for ICHR to disgrace itself. This is becoming a habit!”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the move “atrocious” while party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said it was “petty” and amounted to “injustice” as no country removes the first prime minister from a poster on the freedom struggle.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “You can never look big if you diminish the role of others in the creation of an Independent India.”

“Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav can only be celebrated when it acknowledges role of all. By omitting India’s first PM, ICHR reflects its own pettiness and insecurity,” she said.

“Do you know what India’s first Prime Minister did to our Nation. He is responsible for the partition of our motherland and more blunders,” BJP’s Punjab unit spokesperson Gaurav Goel said in response to a tweet by Chaturvedi.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked if one’s stature would rise by removing Nehru’s photo. “Will removing Nehru’s photo increase one’s stature? A dwarf will remain a dwarf,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

”Which other country would remove their first head of state from a website about the freedom struggle? ICHR’s removal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Abul Kalam Azad is petty and an injustice. India will not forget that the RSS chose to stay away from the Indian freedom movement,” Gogoi said on Twitter.