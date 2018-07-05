Petrol prices in Bengaluru set to rise – Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy blunts Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Modi

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (R) has announced today announced a tax hike on fuel prices. (PTI file)

At a time when rising prices of fuel have helped opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, launch vicious verbal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government on Thursday blunted the Congress president’s attacks on the Centre. A new-found ally of Gandhi, Kumaraswamy today announced to raise the rate of tax on petrol by Rs 1.14 and Rs 1.12 per litre on diesel. The announcement was made during the presentation of the first state budget by recently-elected Kumaraswamy government of Karnataka.

Interestingly, the tax raise on fuel announced by Karnataka government after Modi government was recently accused by the opposition of raising petrol, diesel prices in a few weeks after the Karnataka assembly elections.

Increasing petrol and diesel prices recently has not just troubled millions of people across the country, but also become a political issue exploited by the opposition to score brownie points against Modi-led Centre ahead of next year’s General Elections. Congress president’s attacks on Modi stood out. Gandhi’s witty attacks on Modi in the last few months made also news on several occasions.

Dear PM, You’ve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

Later on May 24, Gandhi made news by throwing a fuel price challenge at Modi. “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge.”

However, it now seems that the Congress president’s outbursts over fuel price rise failed to reach Karnataka.

The price of petrol in Bengaluru today is Rs 76.77 per litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 68.35 per litre. With the introduction of tax hike announced in Karnataka Budget 2018, the prices of petrol and diesel are set to rise in the coming days.

At the height of heated politics on rising prices, opposition leaders had sought to blame the Centre as solely responsible. The Centre also showed an unwillingness to cut tax. However, states were also equally responsible as they pocket heavy taxes on fuel.