Petrol price hike sets Twitterati’s imagination on fire

Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed. While petrol prices has reached Rs. 76.57 in Delhi, it touched Rs. 84 in Mumbai. Due to the surge in prices because of rise in international oil prices, the government has been on the receiving end of the backlash since the hikes because of the taxes imposed on the petrol. Fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the percentage of tax levied on it.

Under the previous government, petrol and diesel prices were regulated by the government, meaning government controlled the prices of fuel from rising by giving subsidies even when international oil prices were on the rise. But as the NDA took over, it deregulated the petrol, giving autonomy to the oil companies to regulate the prices. Hence even when the international oil prices fall, its benefit is not always transmitted to consumers. In 2017, the government came up with a daily price revision scheme under which fuel prices are revised on a daily basis. People who will have to pay more for petrol are now disappointed with the recent hikes.

This is how people are reacting to petrol price hike on twitter

Our affair started when i was 20 you were 20, when i was 25 you went to 40 and now in my 30’s you have gone up to 80’s! Wish i can break up with u! Dear PETROL don’t go beyond 80 cos my pockets are already EMPTY! #PetrolPrice — Murali M S (@Mikemurali) May 22, 2018

Modiji wants everybody to go green by walking/cycling, look at the price hikes not as a bad thing, but as a good initiative towards beating pollution.@narendramodi ji jo bhi karte hai.. aache k liye hi karte hai, haina modiji? #petrolpricehike — patil aditi (@adtpatil) May 22, 2018

Biplab dev said that petrol price doesn’t Matter,

We can use own urine instead of petrol because colour of petrol is quite similar than urine ????????????????????????#PetrolPriceHike — Abdur rab (@imabdur_) May 20, 2018

Thank You Mr. PM @narendramodi for #achedin.

If you wouldn’t have came into power none of Indians would have seen such good days in life. Bahut hui saste #Petrol aur #Diesel ki mar ab ki bar lootero ki sarkar.#petrolpricehike pic.twitter.com/EmRANgziVY — ankush (@crazy4deals_in) May 19, 2018

People are unhappy with rise of petrol price. They are asking political parties and celebrities to raise their voice against the recent hikes and also now demanding that hikes should be recalled.