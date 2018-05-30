Petrol politics catches fire: MNS to offer Rs 4/litre cheaper petrol on Raj Thackeray’s birthday

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has planned something special.

The rise in petrol prices has finally taken a political turn. In Kerala, the CPI(M)-run state government has decided to slash taxes on fuel prices to provide some relief to common man. While in Mumbai, where the petrol is dearest among the metros, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has planned something special. MNS has decided to lodge a protest in a unique way on June 14, the day when party supremo Raj Thackeray will be celebrating his birthday.

Some MNS members have announced that the saffron party will be providing petrol at Rs 4 cheaper than the price that day, India Today has reported. However, the cheaper petrol will be available only to the two-wheeler riders. The cheaper petrol will be available at 36 petrol pumps in 36 different Vidhan Sabha regions of Mumbai. The difference between the prices of the total petrol sold will be paid to the pump owners by MNS members.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray has been a big critic of NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, Thackeray had called for a ‘Modi-Mukt Bharat’ and the move by MNS comes as the continuous hike in petrol prices becomes a big political issue.

On Wednesday, the state-owned oil companies were in for an embarrassment after petrol and diesel prices were revised by just 1 paisa a litre each, from earlier reported price of 59 paisa. The oil companies blamed clerical error for previously announcing a cut of up to 60 paise.

In the morning, the companies announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. Within hours of the announcement, they revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each. “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s largest fuel retailer, explained.