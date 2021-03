DMK president M K Stalin (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections DMC Manifesto: MK Stalin-led DMK today released its poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections 2021 promising a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre respectively. The party has also promised a subsidy of Rs 100 on the LPG gas cylinder, similar to that of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK. The DMK also promised free computer tablets with data card for students

and a law to provide 75 per cent reservation for locals in private jobs.

(To be updated)

