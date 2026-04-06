The Middle East war has now entered its 38th day, and the ongoing conflict is putting serious pressure on the global economy. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump took a tougher stance and gave Tehran a deadline until Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump warned that there would be severe consequences if Iran does not comply. In a strongly worded post, he said US forces could target and destroy Iranian power plants and bridges in response.

Following these developments, oil prices jumped sharply. Brent crude futures crossed the $111 per barrel mark, reflecting rising concerns over supply disruptions. At the same time, Iran rejected the US warning, saying the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed and that the situation has permanently changed. Iranian officials added that the route will not reopen until the country is compensated for war-related damages.

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In India, oil marketing companies revise fuel prices every day at 6 AM. Even though commercial and premium fuel prices have seen sharp increases, regular petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, offering some relief to consumers.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹94.77 ₹87.67 Mumbai ₹103.50 ₹90.03 Chennai ₹100.80 ₹92.39 Kolkata ₹105.41 ₹92.02 Bangalore ₹102.92 ₹90.99 Hyderabad ₹107.46 ₹95.70 Ahmedabad ₹94.48 ₹90.16 Jaipur ₹104.72 ₹90.21 Patna ₹106.11 ₹91.77 Pune ₹104.03 ₹90.49 Gurgaon ₹95.44 ₹87.90 Noida ₹94.77 ₹87.89 Chandigarh ₹94.30 ₹82.45 Lucknow ₹94.73 ₹87.81 Bhubaneswar ₹103.54 ₹94.76

Crude oil trades above $110

On April 6, Brent crude was trading between $110 and $111 per barrel after the Easter weekend. Prices rose by more than 2% in early trade, mainly due to fears about supply disruptions linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, according to a Reuters report.

Factors affecting petrol and diesel prices in India

Several factors affect petrol and diesel prices in India. The most important one is the global price of crude oil, as India depends heavily on imports. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key factor. Since crude oil is bought in dollars, a weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, which can push fuel prices higher in India.

Taxes imposed by the central and state governments also play a big role. These taxes form a large part of fuel prices and are the reason why petrol and diesel rates vary from one state to another.

Finally, demand and supply conditions, along with transportation and distribution costs, also influence the final price that consumers pay for petrol and diesel.