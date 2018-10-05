Petrol, diesel prices cut: Mamata Banerjee wants Rs 10 reduction, Congress terms Modi government’s decision ‘tokenism’

Petrol, diesel prices cut: Trinamool Congress supremo Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded from the Centre to cut petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 10 per litre to provide relief to common man. Speaking to reporters in Siliguri on Thursday, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed the BJP-led government sitting in Delhi was not concerned about the grievances of people and alleged that its leaders are only interested in self-satisfying.

“The central government should slash fuel prices by Rs 10 at least. This government at the Centre is not bothered about the well-being of the masses,” she told reporters.

“They are only interested in their party,”the TMC chief added.

The reaction from Banerjee came after the Centre had announced to a Rs 2.50 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices and urged states to follow suit yesterday. Addressing the media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to provide another Rs 1 relief to public.

Banerjee also said that the government should withdraw the cess on petroleum products, adding that her government had last month slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1 per litre to provide some relief to the people of West Bengal. “The increase in fuel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded from the government to bring back petrol and diesel prices to 2014-levels when the BJP government took charge. Former Finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram termed the decision to slash fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre as ‘tokenism’. “An oil revenue dependent government has belatedly realised the unbearable burden on the people and indulged in tokenism,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand levy the highest VAT on petroleum products. “It is a panic reaction against people’s anger… Modi government is facing imminent defeat in the five election going states,” he said.

Facing public ire and imminent defeat in the 5 election going states, Modi Government attempted to apply ‘Band Aid’ on the thousand wounds inflicted by it by massive profiteering in the prices of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Cooking gas, CNG, PNG and Natural Gas. Statement:- pic.twitter.com/nuz22UNhcY — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2018



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also joined the opposition league to train guns on the Modi government. He said that the latest reduction in prices are just an eyewash as he claimed that the government has excise duty by Rs 10 and slashed the prices by Rs 2.50.

मोदी सरकार ने एक्साइज़ ड्यूटी 10 रुपए प्रति लीटर बढ़ाई और मात्र 2.50 रुपए आज कम कर दी? ये तो धोखा हुआ। केंद्र सरकार को कम से कम 10 रुपए प्रति लीटर की कमी करनी चाहिए। https://t.co/WqBzarLLaD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2018



So far, 13 BJP-ruled states have toed the Centre’s line as they have reduced fuel prices by Rs 2.50 further, thus providing Rs 5 relief to common man. States that have agreed to the Centre’s call include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, opposition-ruled states have refused to consider Centre’s appeal to cut the fuel prices.