Petrol, diesel prices cut as people slapped BJP in bypolls, says Congress; demands further reduction in fuel rates

The Congress party today said that the cut in petrol, diesel prices came only after people showed a mirror to the BJP and slapped the ruling party in the recently held bypolls. The main opposition party demanded the Modi government to further slash the excise duty to give relief to the people. The Modi government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre yesterday. Following this, several states had further reduced the VAT, further reducing the fuel prices.

“At the time of UPA (2014), the price of crude oil per barrel was $105.71, petrol price was Rs 71.41 and diesel was Rs 55.49 per litre then. Then, the government used to take excise of Rs 9.48 on petrol and Rs 3.56 on diesel. Modi ji increased excise on petrol to Rs 32.90 and on diesel to Rs 31.80 and today, he has reduced excise on petrol by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 per litre. What relief will it bring? We reiterate that the government should reduce the excise that it has increased so far. One thing has now become clear to all that to reduce inflation, you will have to defeat the BJP. People of Rajasthan, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Dadra & Nagar Haveli slapped the BJP in bypolls and they reduced the prices a day after,” said Pawan Khera, national spokesperson of Congress.

2014 – मूल्य $105.71

पेट्रोल – ₹71.41, डीज़ल -₹55.49

आज – $85

पेट्रोल – ₹109.69

डीज़ल – ₹98.42

यूपीए – excise पेट्रोल ₹9.48

डीज़ल – ₹3.56

आज – excise पेट्रोल ₹32.90 (-₹5= ₹27.90)

डीज़ल ₹31.80 (-₹10= ₹21.80)

कल उप चुनाव के नतीजे आए। भाजपा हराओ, महंगाई घटाओ pic.twitter.com/ZzQSpYirw8 — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) November 3, 2021

The Congress party said that the Modi government now cannot fool the people with their ‘jumlas’ as people can now see through their propaganda. “Try all they may, but Modi govt cannot fool our people with their jumlas. A reduction in excise duty by mere Rs.5 or Rs.10 will not ease the unimaginable burden they have imposed on them. Nation sees through their propaganda. Nation cries out in unison – Bhajpa Harao, Mehangai Hatao,” said the Congress.

Nation cries out in unison- #भाजपा_हराओ_महंगाई_हटाओ pic.twitter.com/b4kF2R7EIJ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 4, 2021

Not only Congress, the CPI-M also slammed the Centre over inflation. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal yesterday said the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a small margin is a temporary measure to save face and throw dust in the eyes of the people.