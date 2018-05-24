Petrol, diesel price hike ‘unavoidable’, subsidising fuel prices will hit government’s welfare schemes: Nitin Gadkari

File pic of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)

Terming the increase in fuel prices as ‘unavoidable’, Union Minister for ROad Transoort and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that any deduction in petrol and diesel prices will take money away from welfare schemes being run by the government. Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Gadkari justified why it is not a good idea to subsidise fuel prices. He said that since India is now linked to the global economy, the increase in retail price of petrol and diesel is unavoidable.

“This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” he said. “If we subsidise that, all the money from our social security schemes will vanish,” he added.

Pointing out that the government has a limited amount of money, Gadkari said that any cut in the prices of petrol and diesel will hit the welfare schemes that are being run by the government. According to him, schemes like Ujwala Yojana, rural electrification, Mudra loans, crop insurance etc will be badly hit.

“Now there is a health insurance scheme planned for 10 crore families. There is the crop insurance scheme. We have only a limited amount of money,” he said. “So if we subsidise (petrol/diesel), toh gadbad ho jaayega.”

To a question on whether the government should cut taxes levied on petroleum products, he said that the decision rests with the Finance Minister. Gadkari, who has been advocating alternative fuels for long, said that the government is in the process of finding a long-term and structured solution to the issue. He noted that the government is working on substitute, cost-effective and pollution-free alternatives.

On Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported that people were shelling out Rs 77.47 for every single litre of petrol and 68.53 for diesel in the national capital. In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol is 85.29 whereas diesel 72.96.

On Wednesday, there were reports that the Centre may cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide some relief to people but it opted not to do so. The government dropped hints that it is keen to take the states on board for a plan to bring these petroleum products under the ambit of GST.