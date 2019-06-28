Petition in Uttarakhand HC against Ramesh Pokhriyal’s election to Parliament

It also says his nomination papers do not disclose the bank details of his daughters.

A petition has been filed against Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his election as an MP and accusing him of hiding crucial information from the Election Commission of India including his educational qualifications. Filed by a rival candidate from Haridwar Manish Verma on Thursday, the petition will be heard by Justice Alok Singh on Monday. A similar petition against Nishank was dismissed by the court earlier.

It is said in the petition that the nomination form of Nishank was incomplete and hid crucial information. His nomination was challenged on the ground that the affidavit supporting the nomination does not reveal the residual amount which is to be paid by Nishank for free residential accommodation enjoyed by him for years as a former chief minister.

It also says his nomination papers do not disclose the bank details of his daughters. It also accuses Nishank of not presenting his educational qualifications before the commission.