Petition against Indian magazine for ‘defaming’ Pakistan army

A petition seeking a ban on a leading Indian magazine for publishing a “humiliating” picture of Pakistan Army chief General Raheel Sharif was filed today by an advocate in the Lahore High Court.

Advocate Abdul Hameed filed the petition, saying an Indian magazine — India Today — has published a humiliating picture of General Raheel Sharif which is the part of the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to defame the Pakistan army.

He sought a direction from the court to the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-(N) government to take up this matter with Indian government and lodge a strong protest for this act.

He also requested the court to order the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to immediately ban the website of the magazine and sought ban on its newspapers and other literature in Pakistan.

The English-language fortnightly news magazine, in its latest issue, has published Raheel’s picture on its cover page with a slap mark on his cheek.