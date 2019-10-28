‘Perversion of national policy’: Subramanian Swamy criticises EU delegation’s visit to J&K

A delegation of 27 parliamentarians of the European Union is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation there after abrogation of Article 370.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday attacked the Union government over a European Union delegation’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying its members will visit the region in their private capacity which, he claimed, is a “perversion of our national policy”. He demanded that the visit should be cancelled.
“I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU’s official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the government cancel this visit because it is immoral,” Swamy said.
The parliamentarians seek to talk to locals in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them about their experience.
