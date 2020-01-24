Periyar row: Madras HC dismisses plea against Rajinikanth

By: |
Chennai | Published: January 24, 2020 1:22:37 PM

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the petitioners had approached the court without seeking the alternative remedy available to them.

Rajinikanth, Periyar rally, E V Ramasamy, Dravidian outfit, Periyar controversyRajinikanth made the controversial remarks against Periyar recently at an event organised here by Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’.

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against actor Rajinikanth over his remarks on rationalist leader E V Ramasamy “Periyar” as the petitioners withdrew the plea. Justice P Rajamanickam was hearing the petition by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, a fringe outfit.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the petitioners had approached the court without seeking the alternative remedy available to them. Justice Rajamanickam asked the counsel for the petitioners if they would withdraw the petition. After the counsels admitted they would do so, the judge recorded the same and dismissed the plea.

Related News

Rajinikanth made the controversial remarks against Periyar recently at an event organised here by Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’. “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured ….,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Periyar row Madras HC dismisses plea against Rajinikanth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert
2India ranked 80th in Corruption Perception Index
3Three SFI activists arrested for manhandling police