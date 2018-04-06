Perfect landing! Watch what happened when supporter hurled garland at Rahul Gandhi during roadshow in Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a roadshow in Karnataka. (Source: Twitter)

A video of Congress president Rahul Gandhi being garlanded by a supporter during his roadshow in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district is going viral on internet. What is interesting about the video is that the garlanding wasn’t done from close quarters. Instead, it was thrown from quite a distance by someone from the crowd of supporters that cheered the leader during a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka.

Rahul was in Tumakuru yesterday and was holding a roadshow as a part of party’s ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of the polls. The roadshow saw huge crowd. When Rahul was waving to the crowd from his vehicle, a supporter hurled a garland which landed perfectly around his neck, taking him by surprise and turning Rahul’s attention towards him.

The entire sequence was captured using a mobile phone camera which has now gone viral on internet. The short clip was shared by south actress and Congress leader Divya Spandana. Her video tweet reads, “Karnataka’s got talent?” Her tweet was retweeted more than 3,000 times.

Rahul is an SPG protectee and incidents like this raise questions on the preparedness by his security team for roadshows. Meanwhile, authorities have said that they are investigating the incident and whether it is a case of security breach.

Rahul has been campaigning in Karnataka from last few months. The party wants to retain power in the southern state at any cost and thus the Congress president himself is leading the campaign. Rahul will again visit the state next week. He is likely to hold a mega rally in Bengaluru during his next visit.

The state will go to polls on May 12 whereas results will be declared on May 15.