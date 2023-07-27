PEP Technologies launch skincare brand Hyphen with actor Kriti Sanon

The parent company of mCaffeine, PEP Technologies has launched a new skincare brand called Hyphen with celebrity entrepreneur Kriti Sanon. As per the company, Hyphen is born with the core purpose of providing simplified and realistic skincare solutions. It aims to make skincare journeys effortless, achievable, and affordable for everyone.

The collaboration combines mCaffeine’s expertise in research and development, marketing, supply chain, distribution, logistics and digital marketing with Sanon’s strong influence and passion for skincare.

Additionally, PEP Technologies will invest 30 crores in Hyphen as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder. The alliance promises groundbreaking advancements, broader market reach, and unparalleled innovations.

Commenting on the brand launch and partnership, Kriti Sanon, co-founder and chief customer officer, Hyphen, said, “The journey starts with research and market studies, and the experience that the PEP Technologies team has, enabled us to understand the industry and pave the way for Hyphen’s creation. Hyphen serves as the amalgamation of these two aspects. In my role as the co-founder and chief customer officer, I have tried and tested all three products from the brand, and have been applying them since the past four months.”

Moreover, Kriti Sanon and Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer at mCaffeine, has joined forces with the other founding members of PEP Technologies—Tarun Sharma, Saurabh Singhal, Mohit Jain, and Vikas Lachhwani to establish Hyphen.

The brand has also launched a film featuring Kriti Sanon. In the video, Sanon reveals the brand and the products and talks about the reason behind launching Hyphen.

“At PEP Technologies, as we gear up to launch a new brand, Kriti’s idea seamlessly merges with our concept, creating the perfect synergy. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing 100 crore D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers,” Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer, Hyphen, added.

