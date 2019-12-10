People welcoming Hyderabad encounter a worrying sign for judicial system, Anna Hazare writes to PM Modi

Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare has decided to go on ‘maun vrat’ (silence) at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra seeking speedy justice in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case as well as repeated crimes against women in the society. He has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same.

In his letter to the prime minister, Anna Hazare wrote that even as accused were convicted in the 2012 rape case and were awarded death sentence, no action has been taken in the case. “Seven years (on), there has been no action in the matter. And that is why people in the country are welcoming the Hyderabad encounter.”

He observed that the delay in the 2012 case “is not good for democracy and may result in anarchy”. He also pointed out to the recent December 6 Hyderabad encounter, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a woman were killed.

“There is no doubt that due to a delay in dispensing justice, people in the country are upset and that is why they are welcoming encounters, like the Hyderabad one. I think this is a worrying sign for the judicial system,” the social activist wrote .

Hazare also added about a similar case in West Bengal in which the convict was hanged on August 14, 2005. “After this, no such hanging case has not been executed in the country. Till date, in the country, 426 convicts have been sentenced to the gallows, but their hanging has not taken effect,” he wrote further .

The social activist while mentioning about his plan to go on ‘maun vrat’ this month, added, “I will observe ‘maun vrat’ from December 20 to seek justice for Nirbhaya and for ensuring that such incidents do not take place in the country again and again. If the government does not take effective steps to curb such crimes, I will fast indefinitely”.

Since the Hyderabad incident came into light and the subsequent encounter incident led to raising questions on the Delhi incident, with questions being asked why no action was taken against the Delhi rape convicts even after seven years of the incident.