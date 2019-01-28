People thrash leaders who show dreams but fail to fulfil them: Nitin Gadkari

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari has warned politicians against showing dreams to people that they can’t fulfill. According to a report in The Indian Express, Gadkari who on Sunday launched the Navbhartiya Shiv Vahatuk Sanghathana (NSVS) — a BJP-affiliated transport outfit — said that politicians who show dreams to people but can’t fulfill them should be ready to face their ire. He said that people will thrash these kind of leaders who don’t work to fulfill the dreams of the people.

“People like political leaders who show them dreams. But if those dreams are not fulfiled, people thrash these leaders (sapne dikhane wale neta logon ko acche lagte hain, par dikhaye hue sapne agar pure nahi kiye to janta unki pitayi bhi karti hai),” he told the crowd during the launch of the new outfit.

Therefore, you should only show dreams that can be fulfilled. (Isliye sapne wahi dikhao jo pure ho saktein hain),” he added.

The Nagpur MP further said that he is not among those leaders who only show dreams but works to ensure that they are realised.

“I am not among those who show dreams. Whatever I say, I fulfill it 100 per cent (Main sapne dikhane waale mein se nahi hu. Main jo bolta hu, woh 100 per cent danke ki chot par pura hota hai),” he said.

Gadkari holds the Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation portfolios. He is among the trusted members of Modi’s Cabinet and known for delivering projects in record time.

Earlier in December, Gadkari had said during an event that the party leadership should own up to defeat and failures. His remark was linked to the outcome of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where BJP was handed defeat by the Congress. The comments were seen by many as a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He later said that his statements had been “twisted”.

A few days later, Gadkari again made to the headlines when he said, “If I am the party president and my MPs and MLAs are not doing well, then who is responsible? I am.”