People take to streets as Bengaluru ushers in 2019

It was at this very location that the mass molestation had taken place on this day three years ago.

Grand celebrations with pomp and gaiety across the Garden City marked the arrival of the New Year. Many signature locations of the city, including prominent roads, shopping complexes, malls, eateries, luxury hotels, clubs, pubs and bars wore a bridal look Sunday night as people thronged these places to usher in the new year.

The centre of attraction, like every year, was the MG Road, the Brigade Road and the Residency Road, where hundreds of people turned up. It was at this very location that the mass molestation had taken place on this day three years ago.

To avoid a repetition of such an embarrassment, elaborate security arrangements were put in place with the deployment of a sizeable number of policemen, police vehicles, CCTV cameras and cameramen. In addition, policemen in civil dress were also deployed to keep an eye on miscreants.