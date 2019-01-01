People take to streets as Bengaluru ushers in 2019

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 12:48 AM

Many signature locations of the city, including prominent roads, shopping complexes, malls, eateries, luxury hotels, clubs, pubs and bars wore a bridal look Sunday night as people thronged these places to usher in the new year.

It was at this very location that the mass molestation had taken place on this day three years ago.

Grand celebrations with pomp and gaiety across the Garden City marked the arrival of the New Year. Many signature locations of the city, including prominent roads, shopping complexes, malls, eateries, luxury hotels, clubs, pubs and bars wore a bridal look Sunday night as people thronged these places to usher in the new year.

The centre of attraction, like every year, was the MG Road, the Brigade Road and the Residency Road, where hundreds of people turned up. It was at this very location that the mass molestation had taken place on this day three years ago.

To avoid a repetition of such an embarrassment, elaborate security arrangements were put in place with the deployment of a sizeable number of policemen, police vehicles, CCTV cameras and cameramen. In addition, policemen in civil dress were also deployed to keep an eye on miscreants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. People take to streets as Bengaluru ushers in 2019
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition