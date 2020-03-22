People stay indoors in Kolkata as ‘Janata curfew’ begins

By: |
Published: March 22, 2020 10:21:43 AM

Streets of Kolkata wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the "Janata curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began.

coronavirus in india, coronavirus india, janta curfew, curfew meaning, curfew, modi speech today, janata curfew, narendra modi, 22 march 2020, china coronavirus, modi speech, janatha curfew pm modi, janta curfew meaning, curfew in india, modi news, janata curfew meaning, pm modi speech, modi live speech, karfu meaning, modi announcement today, curfew meaning in tamil, curfew meaning in marathi, corona virus india, janata curfew corona, covid 19 india, coronavirus update india, corona cases in india, italy, india coronavirus, coronavirus cases in india, janata curfew, corona in india, italy coronavirus, corona india, corona update india, coronavirus news india, corona virus cases in india, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus india update, kanika, coronavirus italy, china, latest news india, coronavirus in india update, corona virus update india, total coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus treatmentMostly those engaged in essential services were seen on the roads travelling to work.

Streets of Kolkata wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the “Janata curfew” proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began. The 14-hour-long ‘Janata curfew’ is part of a social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm. The usually bustling Esplanade, Dalhousie, airport and railway stations wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to support the prime minister’s call.

Mostly those engaged in essential services were seen on the roads travelling to work. The Eastern and South Eastern Railway has cancelled all mail/express trains originating from the two zones between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday in view of ‘Janata Curfew’, but will run skeletal local train services on the day, officials had said on Saturday. As the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to four, the state government had ordered a shutdown of a host of public places, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, massage parlours, museums and zoos, till March 31.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. People stay indoors in Kolkata as ‘Janata curfew’ begins
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Idea Exchange: Atmosphere largely is of fear, not just in Bollywood, says Nandita Das
2Coronavirus outbreak: Sonia Gandhi urges people not to panic, pitches for relief package
3‘Bring Coronavirus patient to me, I will hug and treat him’: Ex-SP MP booked over misleading comments  on COVID19