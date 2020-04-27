People profiteering in sale of COVID-19 test kits, PM Modi must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

According to reports, Covid19 kits purchased at Rs 245 were being sold by the same company to ICMR at Rs 600 each while the same to Tamil Nadu government were sold at Rs 400 each.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict immediate action against them.
The Congress cited media reports about rapid test kits for COVID-19 being sold at around 150 per cent profits to the government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fix responsibility for the same.
- Centre doing good work, India may emerge model country in fight against coronavirus, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Lockdown: Meghalaya govt lifts restrictions on number of activities
- 'Will do everything possible to bring you back': CM Mamata Banerjee tells stranded migrant workers, students from West Bengal
“When the entire country is fighting against the COVID-19 disaster, some people are still profiteering. One detests and feels ashamed of such a corrupt mindset. We demand from the prime minister strict action against these profiteers. The country will never pardon them,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said it was “shameful and inhuman” that people were supplying test kits bought for Rs 225 at Rs 600 to the state exchequer.
“Corruption in Corona Testing Kits OR Profiteering by duping the Exchequer. Import Price of 1 Testing Kit= Rs 225! Purchase Price of Testing Kit= Rs 600! Profit Margin = 166.66 pc! Shameful and Inhuman! Will PM fix responsibility,” he said on Twitter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.