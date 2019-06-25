People outside family not recognised, says PM Modi as he tears into Gandhis in Lok Sabha speech

This was the prime minister’s first address in the Lok Sabha after coming back to power for the second term with a brute majority. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for not recognising the contribution of leaders other than the Gandhi family. He said the grand old party never acknowledge the efforts of anyone but only the members from the Nehru-Gandhi family. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said: “There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India’s progress.”

Modi also slammed the Congress for not praising the good works done by former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narasimha Rao. He said: “Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal JI? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji.”

This was the prime minister’s first address in the Lok Sabha after coming back to power for the second term with a brute majority. It was expected that Modi may respond to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s ‘gandi naali’ comment. But the prime minister during an hour-long speech made a passing reference to this and kept targeting the Gandhi family.

The PM reminded the grand old party of Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day (June 25) in 1975. He said that the Emergency was a blot on the democracy that will never go away.

“A few people were constantly asking during the debate- Who did it? Who did it? I want to ask them — today is June 25. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can’t forget those dark days,” the Prime Minister said in the Parliament.