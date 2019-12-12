People of Northeast against Citizenship Amendment Bill irrespective of religion: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad (ANI)

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday hit out at the central government, saying that even as several parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are facing unrest over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the northeasters states are the worst hit.

“Unrest is across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But worst situation is in northeastern states, as a result of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in both Houses. People of northeast, irrespective of religion, are against bill,” Azad told ANI.

Assam is witnessing huge protests across the state over the passage of the bill. Last night, there were also reports of stones being pelted at the house of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh.

The situation in Assam comes months after abrogation of Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has now been converted to an Union Territory with Ladakh being the other. A number of political leaders from the state are also under custody. While the Opposition has expressed concern over the situation time and again, the BJP-led government has maintained that everything is normal.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assure people of Assam that they should not worry about the bill. “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow”, the PM said.

“The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” he added in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, police had to open fire to disperse a mob in Guwahati’s Lalungaonn area in which some persons were reportedly injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He further claimed that protesters threw stones at the policemen. After they failed to pacify them, security personnel had to open fire.