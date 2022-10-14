‘People of Gujarat won’t forgive you’: Smriti Irani tells AAP over criticism of PM Modi’s mother

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday trained her guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and remarked that Gujarat chief Gopal Italia “abusing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother will not go down well with the people in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Irani was reacting to an old video of Italia, which was doing the rounds on social media on Thursday. In the video, Italia is allegedly heard passing an objectionable remark on PM Modi’s 100-year-old mother Hiraba, while poking fun at her, according to PTI. The video mocking and “abusing” PM Modi’s mother drew the ire of BJP leaders.

“If you think abusing the prime minister’s mother will help you gain political popularity in Gujarat, you are mistaken. And for that mistake, Gujarat and Gujaratis will make you pay the political price in the forthcoming elections,” Irani told the media, as reported by PTI.

Irani alleged that the remarks made by Italia were approved by Kejriwal. Italia’s statements deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus and every women visiting temples, Irani further claimed.

Irani said that the targeting someone who is not connected to politics is not forgivable at any cost, PTI reported.

“Her only crime is not that she is in politics but she gave birth to Narendra Modi who is thwarting your (Kejriwal’s) political designs,” Irani said, as reported by PTI.

Reacting to Italia’s claims of him being targeted for belonging to the Patidar community, Irani said that the AAP leader is using his identity as a shield. She said that it only shows that the AAP is desperate to play the identity and women cards to serve its political purpose.

“That Arvind Kejriwal can fall to new lows is not surprising. What they don’t realise is the esteem with which Gujarat and Gujratis hold women especially mothers in our society,” the BJP leader said, as reported by PTI.

Reacting to another Italia’s video, where he is seen appealing to the women in the state to refrain from going to temples as they were exploitative in nature, Irani claimed that the AAP would even go to the extent of denigrating religious institutions for political publicity, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)