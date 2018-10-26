People more mature than Rahul Gandhi: Prakash Javadekar’s swipe at Congress chief over CBI row

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar has hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks over the controversy that has gripped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Addressing the media here on Thursday, Javadekar accused Rahul of spreading lies over Rafale deal and questioned him for linking it with the government’s decision to send CBI director Alok Verma on leave.

Javadekar said that Congress has become irrelevant and has lost patience. He termed Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to link the decision to send Verma on leave with Rafale deal as ‘hallucination’ and claimed that the country has never seen such ‘childish politics’.

“In their dreams also they are dreaming only about Rafale. It appears Rahulji is living in hallucination,” Javadekar said.

The BJP leader also lashed out at Rahul for ‘crossing all limits of decency by using abuses’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“But this will have no impact on people who are more mature than the Congress chief,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar said that Rahul’s claim that Verma has been removed because he wanted to probe Rafale is completely wrong. “The fact is that he (Alok Verma) was not removed. He has been sent on leave. No 1 (Verma) and No 2 (Special Director Rakesh Asthana) have been sent on leave,” he said.

At a press conference earlier on Thursday, Rahul had said that the midnight removal of CBI Director Alok Verma was a panic reaction by PM Modi to stall the agency’s investigation into Rafale corruption.

“It’s an absolute lie… The country has never seen such immature politics,” Javadekar said.

Dismissing Rahul’s claim that only a selection committee comprising Prime Minister, CJI and Leader of Opposition can remove the CBI Director, he said, “The officer has not been removed but only sent on leave.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear CBI Director Alok Verma’s petition contesting the government’s decision to send him on leave.