People ‘live in fear’ under BJP rule: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and alleged that people of all sections in society “live in fear” under its rule.

Speaking at a rally, organised as part of the conclusion of the ‘Janamochana Yatra’, led by KPCC President M M Hassan here, Chidambaram said things were becoming worse with “communal fascism” gaining strength every passing day.

Minorities, Dalits, women and now children live in fear under the BJP-led government at the Centre, he alleged.

Never in the history of India has so much fear and feeling of being threatened been experienced as in the last four years, the former union minister said.

Another grave danger was the Centre’s move to deny the due share of funds to states, he said.

Referring to the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the 15th Finance Commission, the former Finance minister said it discriminated against all states.

There was a wrong impression that TOR discriminates against southern states only, but states like West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and other states were also being discriminated against, he said.

The Centre wants to promote its own agenda on its slogan ‘New India’, but nobody knew what the new India is, Chidambaram said.

“It is only a slogan,” he said.

On the recent spurt in prices of petrol and diesel, he said the Centre was milking the people of the country through “salvage” taxation.

The Centre collected Rs.3.33 lakh crore as tax from petrol and diesel during 2016-17 and expected to collect Rs.2.50 lakh crore in 2017-18 “to enrich itself to promote elite agenda,” he said.

Kerala PCC President M M Hassan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Shashi Tharoor, MP, were among those present.

The yatra against ‘communal fascism and political violence’ began on April 7 from Kasargod. It passed through all districts and concluded here today.