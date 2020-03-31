People linking Covid-19 spread to Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin more dangerous than virus: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah has defended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin area of Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has defended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin area of Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent restrictions on such gatherings in the city in view of the coronavirus. He said that Muslims should not be held responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

His remark comes following reports that a religious event at Nizamuddin was organised between March 1 and 15 which was attended by hundreds of people. As many as 24 of them have been tested positive for coronavirus so far, while several deaths have also been linked to the congregation.

Defending the religious gathering, he said those who were linking the spread of Covid-19 with the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital were “more dangerous than any virus”.

“Now the Tablighi Jamaat will become a convenient excuse for some to vilify Muslims everywhere as if we created & spread COVID around the world,” he said in a series of tweets.

“At first glance it would appear the #TablighiJamat were nothing if not irresponsible in the way they went about things but that’s not unique to them. The majority of Muslims in India have heeded government guidelines and advice the same as anyone else,” Omar added.

As many as 2,000 people, including over 300 from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15. When the Delhi government learned about the event, it ordered to register an FIR against the organisers.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary personnel have cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West. Nearly 200 people have kept in isolation at different hospitals after several participants showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Markaz Nizamuddin, the place where a religious congregation left several people affected with coronavirus, said it has not violated any provision of the law and offered its premises for setting up a quarantine facility. Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years.