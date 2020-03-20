‘People have won in Madhya Pradesh’, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

After Kamal Nath resigned, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that “it is victory of people”.

Barely minutes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that “people of the state have won”. Scindia, who quit the Congress last week after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth and later joined the BJP, said the Kamal Nath government had deviated from its path.

“People have won in Madhya Pradesh today. I have always believed that politics should be a medium of public service, but the state government had deviated from this path. Truth has won again. Satyameva Jayate,” he tweeted in Hindi.

मध्य प्रदेश में आज जनता की जीत हुई है। मेरा सदैव ये मानना रहा है कि राजनीति जनसेवा का माध्यम होना चाहिए, लेकिन प्रदेश सरकार इस रास्ते से भटक गई थी। सच्चाई की फिर विजय हुई है। सत्यमेवजयते। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020



Nath, who took charge as the CM of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, 2018, resigned on Friday afternoon. Addressing the media in Bhopal, Nath said that the BJP had betrayed the public mandate and vowed to continue to work for the welfare of the people.

The announcement of resignation came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 PM on Friday to ascertain whether Kamal Nath enjoys a majority. The Congress government plunged into crisis last week after 22 MLAs resigned from House following the rebellion of Scindia.

The stage is now set for the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party government which has 107 MLAs in the Assembly that has an effective strength of 206 MLAs. The Congress party has 92 MLAs after Speaker accepted the resignation of 22 MLAs. The BSP has two MLAs while the SP has one besides four independents. All these MLAs had extended their support to the Congress during the formation of the government in 2018.