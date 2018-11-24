People have lost patience, bring law on Ram temple or they will start construction on their own: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that a law should be brought on Ram Mandir as people have lost their patience.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that a law should be brought on Ram Mandir as people have lost their patience. He also warned that if the law is not brought, then people may start building the temple themselves leading to disturbance in communal harmony.

“People have lost patience. Bring a law for Ram Mandir or else people will start building it on their own. If people do that, communal harmony could be disturbed. I believe there is no opposition to Ram in country, all Hindus, Muslims & Christians are his descendants,” he said.

Meanwhile, a day before Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the city has been virtually turned fortress with tight security and deployment of drones in order to keep possible mischief- mongers, away.

According to a UP Police spokesperson one additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), 10 additional SPs, three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 160 inspectors, 21 deputy SPs, 42 companies of PAC, 700 constables, ATS commandos, five companies of RAF, and drones have been deployed in the city.

Speaking about the security, Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said that adequate arrangements have been made by the police and district administration in the town. “As many as 13 parking slots have been provided for the event. No permission was given to the Shiv Sena by the government to hold a rally,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The city seems to be reeling under the political heat because of ‘Dharam Sabha’, being organised to call for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram.

