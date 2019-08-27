People gave him a befitting reply: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘chor’ remarks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been alleging the Modi government calling it “a thief”, the nation gave him and his party a befitting reply in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sitharaman said that the former Congress president who had earlier tweeted accusing the government of ‘stealing’ money from RBI should have spoken to its former finance ministers before levelling such allegations.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi raises things like ‘chor,chori,’ one thing comes to my mind, he tried his best ‘chor, chor, chori,’ but public gave him befitting reply. What’s the point of using the same words again?” she was quoted by ANI as saying. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying, “PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work – it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound.”

His reaction had come after RBI allowed Centre to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves so as to inject a fresh impetus to the economy. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a separate tweet, also wondered whether the government’s step was “fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri”.

“Modi 2.0 has converted the ‘R’ in RBI from ‘Reserve’ to ‘Ravaged’!Contingency Reserve of RBI meant for extreme financial emergencies & war-like situations is being used by BJP Govt to bury its monumental mess on economic front!BJP has finished RBI’s credibility!,” he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has often accused the Modi government of allegedly looting the exchequer. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress had come out with slogans like ‘chowkidaar chor hai’, accusing PM Modi of corruption in Rafael deal. The BJP had bounced back with a slogan ‘Main Bhi Chowkidaar’.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP increased its tally to 303 seats, forming the government comfortably, the Congress could manage only 52 seats, marginally above its 2014 tally of 44.