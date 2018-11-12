People come from faraway parts of the country, and CJI says dismissed: AG Venugopal takes on Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for dismissing a case



Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday took on Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after the bench headed by CJI dismissed a case. According to a report in NDTV, the episode happened when the Attorney General tried to represent the Rajasthan government in a case of tax dispute by a company.

However, even before Venugopal could begin, a bench headed by the Chief Justice “dismissed” the case. This irked the Attorney General who was quoted as saying: “I cannot think of any Supreme Court Bench dismissing a case without hearing the sides. Many clients come from faraway parts of the country, and the Chief Justice says dismissed.”

He further told the bench that it cannot dismiss the petition. “It is related to revenue of a state. Why the CJI bench is hesitating to issue notice? I do not think the Chief Justice of India has read the petition,” the Attorney General added.

However, the Chief Justice told Venugopal that the bench had read the case. “Do not presume we didn’t see the file…We might have misread it but we read it,” Gogoi said.

The report said that the Chief Justice Gogoi later agreed to hear the matter once the pending cases are decided. This was the first time the chief justice changed his decision and agreed to hear the case despite dismissing it, NDTV report said.