People believe Modi government will punish Pulwama perpetrators, says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 9:41 PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Sunday said people of the country are "taken aback" and "bewildered" by the Pulwama terror attack but not "frustrated" as they believe the perpetrators will be punished by the Narendra Modi government.

“Countrymen are taken aback by this terror incident but they are not frustrated because people believe they have a strong leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will surely teach a lesson to the terrorists,” Mahajan said at a BJP programme in Indore. (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Sunday said people of the country are “taken aback” and “bewildered” by the Pulwama terror attack but not “frustrated” as they believe the perpetrators will be punished by the Narendra Modi government. Forty CRPF troopers were killed on Thursday in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir after a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the paramilitary force’s convoy.

“Countrymen are taken aback by this terror incident but they are not frustrated because people believe they have a strong leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will surely teach a lesson to the terrorists,” Mahajan said at a BJP programme here.

Also read | Vande Bharat Express begins regular service from today: Schedule, fare, stations, IRCTC menu; details here

“The prime minister has given complete freedom to the country’s armed forces to act against the terrorists,” she added. Mahajan expressed concern over the martyrdom of a large number of Indian soldiers and emphasised on a solution for the Kashmir problem. Speaking about the suicide bomber who carried out the Pulwama attack, she said, “People are bewildered by this incident. I have used the word bewildered in the context that, after all, what happened which led a young man of the country to get associated with terrorists two years ago and became a terrorist himself.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. People believe Modi government will punish Pulwama perpetrators, says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition