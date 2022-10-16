‘People are at God’s mercy in UP, never saw such poor preparations’: BJP MP over flood situation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that people in areas affected by flooding following the recent rain have been left “Bhagwan Bharose (to god’s mercy),” The Indian Express reported. The six-time MP added that he “never saw such poor preparations for flood control and relief”.

“There is no scope for alochana (criticism) here anymore, will be labelled as baaghi (rebel) if we express anything,” Singh said, as quoted by IE. The MP’s remarks came while he was talking to the media during a visit to the flood-affected areas in his constituency Kaiserganj. The report further stated that after taking stock of the situation in the areas, Singh said meetings were held in the past for flood control preparations, but no such talks were held this year.

“Regret is that we cannot even express our feelings. Bolna bandh hai, sunna hee hai keval…Jan pratinidhiyon ki zubaan bandh hai…Bologe, baaghi kehlaoge. Sujhao doge, koi maanega nahin (Raising voice is not allowed. One can only listen…People’s representatives are silent…Speak up, and you will be labelled a rebel. Give some suggestion, nobody will listen),” Singh was quoted as saying by IE. He added that it is the district administration which is responsible for the situation. “Earlier, meetings were organised with public representatives (for flood control), they were taken into confidence and information was shared. But the administration was not serious this time,” he said.

Singh, whose own village is affected by floods, said he wrote to the authorities several times to take measures for protecting the bridge over the Saryu river near Ayodhya that got washed away. “In the last 2 years, I wrote 10 letters to the authorities for protecting the bridge,” IE report quoted Singh as saying.

Recently, several states in India witnessed heavy downpour resulting in flood-like situations. In Uttar Pradesh, low-lying areas in Prayagraj district witnessed a similar situation after water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose exponentially following heavy rains. Heavy damage to crops happened in UP’s Mathura district after it received unexpected rains on Friday. Mathua DM Pulkit Khare told ANI, “A continuous survey is being done in this regard and the officials have managed to complete the survey in about 80% of villages. Compensation will be sought for farmers who suffered losses.”