Pejawar seer Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha proposes ‘Rath Yatra’ from Rameswaram to Kashmir ahead of Ram Mandir opening

Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and Ram Janmabhoomi trust member Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has proposed holding of a ‘Rath Yatra’ from Rameswaram to Kashmir ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The aim of the Yatra will be to attract the citizens of the country to participate in the inauguration of Ram Mandir, he said talking to reporters at Udupi on Tuesday.

There are many people who have sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Ayodhya. They should also be remembered during the Yatra, he said. He said donations are pouring in for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from all corners of the country. Every year, around Rs 100 crore is being received as donations and the money is being utilised in a systematic way.

The Swami said the Mandir project was initially estimated to cost Rs 400 crore. The cost has escalated due to inflation and as per current estimate, the construction will cost around Rs 1,300 crore. He said Karnataka, which is the land of Hanuman, has a special link with the Ram Mandir as the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan is very vital.

He said it was a matter of pride for Kannadigas and to keep the connection intact, a ‘Swarna Shikhara’ (golden spire) will be offered to the Ram Mandir from the state. The Swami said the Ram Janmabhoomi trust has decided to install the idol of Lord Rama during Makara Sankranti in 2024.

Discussions were held on the idol of Lord Rama and whether to install an idol of elderly Ram or young Ram (Bala Rama), he said. As Ayodhya was younger Ram’s holy place since ages, the idol of young Ram was finalised, he said. The size of the idol will be in accordance with the measurement of the eyes of the devotees as a tall idol cannot be seen in its entirety, he said.