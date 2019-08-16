Pehlu Khan lynching: Case filed against Priyanka Gandhi for her comments on judgement

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Pehlu Khan verdict: A criminal case has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her tweet on the recent judgment in Alwar lynching case in which all six accused were set free. News agency ANI reports that the case has been filed at CJM Court of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Bihar: A criminal case registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Muzaffarpur CJM Court by advocate Sudhir Ojha (in pic) for Priyanka’s tweet on the recent judgment in Pehlu Khan lynching case (2017) of Alwar. pic.twitter.com/Ga0ppzVFsT — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Priyanka had called the verdict ‘shocking’ and that ‘there should be no place of inhumanity in our country’. “The decision of the Lower Court in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. There should be no place of inhumanity in our country and murder by a mob is a heinous crime,” she had said.

The Congress leader, however, hoped that the new law against lynchings in Rajasthan would set a good example by ensuring justice in the case.

Rajasthan is currently under Congress rule. “The Rajasthan government’s initiative to enact a law against mob killing is commendable. It is hoped that a good example of this will be set by providing justice in the Pehlu Khan case,” she said in a tweet.

The Rajasthan Assembly recently passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching.

Pehlu Khan and his two sons were allegedly stopped near Behror in Alwar district and thrashed by a mob when they were transporting cows from Jaipur. The incident happened on April 1, 2017.

An Alwar court on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case. BSP president Mayawati held the Congress government responsible for the verdict. She said that the accused were acquitted due to ‘gross negligence’ by the state government. “Due to gross negligence and inaction of the Congress government of Rajasthan, all six accused in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case have been acquitted. This is most unfortunate,” Mayawati said.