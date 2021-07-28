Pegasus ‘snoopgate’: Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy to corner Modi government in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' protest and want discussion in the House.

As the Pegasus snooping issue continues to disrupt the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the opposition party leaders today met and decided to submit adjournment notices on the matter until the government agrees to discuss the issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting. They discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the Pegasus snooping issue. Leaders of the Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK attended the meeting. Those present in the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, DMK’s TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, CPI-M’s Elamaran Karim, CPI’s Binoy Viswam, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann and RJD’s Manoj Jha.

According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders may submit adjournment motions on the Pegasus issue in the Lok Sabha this evening.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers’ protest and want discussion in the House.

Reportedly, during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is defaming the Opposition by accusing them of not allowing Parliament to function, while the opposition is raising matters related to the citizens, farmers and security of the country.

“We have been requesting frequently that the BJP government discuss crucial issues plaguing the nation- Pegasus, price rise, Rafale, COVID mismanagement and economic collapse. Yet the government refuses to allow discussions in Parliament. What are they hiding from the nation,” Kharge had said.

The Congress party said that the entire opposition is showing unity while the BJP government has made Parliament a platform to pass bills without debate and discussion. “BJP is running away from discussion on public issues and black farm laws,” said the Congress today.