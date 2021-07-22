Pegasus row rocks Parliament: TMC MP Shantanu Sen tears IT Minister’s statement paper in Rajya Sabha

TMC MPs and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as the IT minister was called to make a statement over the snooping issue.

The Pegasus snooping row continued to rock Parliament for the third consecutive day with the monsoon session facing repeated adjournments. High-voltage drama today ensued in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha when the Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rose to lay his statement over the issue. He was forced to cut short his statement in the upper house by the Opposition MPs. Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen snatched Vaishnaw’s statement paper, tore it and threw it into the air towards the Deputy Chairman.

However, Vasihnaw chose to make the statement despite the bedlam. The house was later adjourned for the day.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

Speaking in the House, the IT minister said that the publication of sensational Pegasus story just a day before the monsoon session in Parliament cannot be a coincidence.

In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties, including in the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/tDhNsLc8p0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 22, 2021

Vaishnaw reiterated that the story on Pegasus, done by a web portal on 18th July 2021, attempts to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the IT Minister made a statement amidst the uproar and it appeared that the government only wanted to make a mockery of the issue.