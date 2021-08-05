Pegasus, Parliament: P Chidambaram lists possible reasons behind unchanged fuel prices

The opposition parties including the Congress have been demanding a discussion over the spying issue and have disrupted Parliament since the monsoon session commenced on July 19.

Former Finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a swipe at the Modi government over fuel prices remaining unchanged for the past 19 days and also shared some likely reasons behind it. In a tweet, Chidambaram cited options including the Parliament session being underway and the possible snooping of phones of chiefs of oil marketing companies using the Pegasus spyware as the reasons behind the for the status quo of fuel prices.

“Petrol & Diesel prices have not been changed for 19 days because: a) Parliament session commenced on 19th July, i.e. 18 days ago b) Chiefs of Oil Marketing Companies cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware and the Israelis are listening c) All the chiefs are in quarantine until 15th August d) All of the above,” he asked in his tweet.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100/litre mark in several cities with the Opposition protesting against the high fuel prices. The Rajya Sabha MP has been criticising the government over various issues including farm laws, petrol prices and the Pegasus snooping row. Three days ago, he slammed the Modi government for not coming out clean on the snooping charges.

“NSO Group had 40 governments and 60 agencies as its clients. A simple question: was the government of India one of the forty? Why is it so difficult for the government of India to give a straight answer to that simple question?” he had said.

