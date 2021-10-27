Pegasus an attempt to crush Indian democracy, will raise this again in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul also asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah was getting data using the Pegasus spyware.

Congress party today said that its stand on the Pegasus spyware was vindicated today after the Supreme Court ordered a probe into the allegations by an independent expert committee. Addressing the media following the verdict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Pegasus spyware was an attempt to crush Indian democracy.

“Pegasus was an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into this matter. I am confident that we will get the truth out of this,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Congress wants a discussion on the issue inside Parliament and will raise the issue again in the Winter Session.

“During the last Parliament session, we raised Pegasus issue. Today, the Supreme Court has given it opinion and supported what we were saying. We were asking 3 questions – Who authorised Pegasus? Who was it used against and did any other country have access to information of our people….We are happy that Supreme Court has accepted to look into the Pegasus issue. We will raise this issue again in Parliament. We will try to have a debate in Parliament. I am sure the BJP will not like to have a debate on this,” said Rahul.

Rahul also asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah was getting data using the Pegasus spyware. “Pegasus was used against chief ministers, former prime ministers, BJP’s ministers among others. Was the prime minister and the home minister getting the data obtained through the use of Pegasus? If the data of phone tapping of Election Commission, CEC and Opposition leaders are going to the PM, then it’s a criminal act,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Supreme Court today said that there has been no specific denial by the Centre in the issue, thus they had no option but to accept the submissions of petitioner prima facie. The court also appointed an expert committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court to look into the matter and asked it to submit a report after eight weeks.