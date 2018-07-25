Peeved at being called anti-national! Digvijay Singh to ‘present himself’ before police in Bhopal

Digvijay Singh’s supporters across the state have begun to arrive in Bhopal and they will accompany him, a state Congress leader said. (PTI)

Peeved at being called anti-national, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh will be appearing before the police here tomorrow. Singh’s supporters across the state have begun to arrive in Bhopal and they will accompany him, a state Congress leader said here.

Singh had announced last week that as the BJP government dubs him as anti-national, he would go to the TT Nagar

police station here on July 26 and the police should arrest him.

In a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Singh had said, “I have taken the oath to follow Constitution.So I have decided to present myself before the law to protect the unity and integrity of India….I would present myself at TT Nagar Police Station.

“Meanwhile, submit the evidence of my being anti-national to your administration, so that they can file a case and arrest me,” he said.

Chouhan had earlier slammed Singh for `visiting the homes of slain terrorists’ and talking about Hindu terrorism. “Many times, such acts of Digvijay-ji seem anti-national,” Chouhan had said at Satna on July 19.