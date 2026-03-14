The government has decided to revoke with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), as per the official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The decision was taken to help create an atmosphere of peace and dialogue in Ladakh, the government stated. “The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh, so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” as per a statement released by PIB. It also added that the government remains committed to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk detained?

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh. The action was taken after a serious law-and-order situation that took place in the town on September 24, 2025, the government said. The detention was ordered to maintain public order.

Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the detention period under the NSA. The law allows preventive detention for up to 12 months, though such orders can be revoked earlier.

What did the government say about Ladakh?

The government stated that it has been engaging with stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the region’s issues. However, it mentioned that the atmosphere of bandhs and protests had impacted the peace-loving character of the society and hurt students, businesses, job aspirants, tourists, tour operators, and the overall economy.

It also said that issues concerning Ladakh should be resolved through dialouge, including through the High-Powered Committee mechanism and other appropriate channels.

What was happening in the Supreme Court?

The revocation comes while the Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention on March 10, as reported by PTI. The court also said that it would watch videos of Wangchuk’s speeches and has reserved its order on March 17.

The Centre and the Ladakh administration had defended the detention, alleging Wangchuk instigated the protests in Leh in September 2025 that left four people dead and 161 injured. Wangchuk lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, denied all accusations, and said that he had only exercised his democratic right to protest.