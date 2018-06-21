PDP’s justification for not cutting ties with BJP earlier: ‘Indians would have called us traitors’

Akhtar further said that PDP didn’t want to let down people of the state.

Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that they were ready to pull out of the alliance but didn’t do so to avoid the ‘traitor tag.’ Speaking to The Indian Express, former state minister Naeem Akhtar said that PDP is ‘happy’ that it didn’t pull out first.

Akhtar said PDP wanted to avoid an impression that Kashmiris are only “fair weather” friends. Akhtar further said that PDP didn’t want to let down people of the state. Reminding the situation after Farooq Abdullah government resigned in the 1990s, Akhtar said that there were massacres and gross human rights violations, adding that people had nowhere to go in the absence of a civilian government.

The PDP stood by its “own political ideology”, which was also crafted into the Agenda of Alliance of the coalition government, Akhtar told IE. Another senior PDP leader said the party didn’t want to annoy the BJP either. “We know we may have to again join hands with them tomorrow. We have little options: the Congress or BJP,” he said. “Even BJP knows that. If you have seen their language, it wasn’t harsh against us,” the PDP leader added.

In her post-resignation address to the media, Mehbooba Mufti largely refrained from criticising the BJP and focused on achievements of her party during the past three years. She also raised the issue of Article 370 and unilateral ceasefire and said that a muscular security policy will not work in the state and reconciliation is the key.

“I am not shocked as this alliance was never for power. PDP never believes in power politics and we worked for the people,” Mehbooba had said.

In significant remarks, Mehbooba maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was not an enemy territory as being perceived by a few. “We had always said muscular security policy will not work in J-K, reconciliation is key,” she said.