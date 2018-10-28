PDP worker shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Dar was fired upon by the militants. He was rushed to a hospital where he died

A 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by militants in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

Mohd. Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said. Dar was fired upon by the militants. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

