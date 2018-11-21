PDP President Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&K Governor, stakes claim for forming govt in the state with help of Congress, National Conference

“PDP stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Congress, National Conference, says Mehbooba Mufti,” as per a PTI report.

In a major development in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti has written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state. “PDP stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Congress, National Conference, says Mehbooba Mufti,” as per a PTI report.

The letter reads, “You might have gathered from media reports that Congress and NC have decided to extend support to our party to form govt.”

Here is the letter:-

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Former J&K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state. The letter reads, "You might have gathered from media reports that Congress and NC have decided to extend support to our party to form govt." <a href=”https://t.co/F7coNfKO44″>pic.twitter.com/F7coNfKO44</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1065258133625421824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 21, 2018</a></blockquote>

Meanwhile, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also staked claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of 25-member BJP.

(More details awaited)