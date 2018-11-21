PDP President Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&K Governor, stakes claim for forming govt in the state with help of Congress, National Conference

By: | Updated: November 21, 2018 8:53 PM

In a major development in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti has written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Governor, President of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti to form govt, Satya Pal Malik, Jammu and Kashmir “PDP stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Congress, National Conference, says Mehbooba Mufti,” as per a PTI report.

In a major development in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti has written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state. “PDP stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Congress, National Conference, says Mehbooba Mufti,” as per a PTI report.

The letter reads, “You might have gathered from media reports that Congress and NC have decided to extend support to our party to form govt.”

Here is the letter:-

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Former J&amp;K CM and President of PDP Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&amp;K Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake the claim for forming govt in the state. The letter reads, &quot;You might have gathered from media reports that Congress and NC have decided to extend support to our party to form govt.&quot; <a href=”https://t.co/F7coNfKO44″>pic.twitter.com/F7coNfKO44</a></p>&mdash; ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1065258133625421824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 21, 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Meanwhile, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also staked claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of 25-member BJP.

(More details awaited)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti writes to J&K Governor, stakes claim for forming govt in the state with help of Congress, National Conference
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition