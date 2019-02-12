PDP MP Mohammad Fayaz Mir demands Modi government to return mortal remains of Afzal Guru, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat

PDP MP Mohammad Fayaz Mir demands to return mortal remains of Afzal Guru

Peoples Democratic Party leader and its Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Fayaz Mir has demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return the mortal remains of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to their families. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Mir said that if the government decides to return the mortal remains of the duo, the alienation of Kashmiris will come down.

“How can dead bodies of two Kashmiri men, who lost their dignity in gallows, be a threat to democracy like India? Is the collective conscience of India sans the collective conscience of Kashmiris. I can with utmost responsibility say that should the Government of India decide to act upon this request, the animosity of Kashmiris and their sense of alienation can be brought down by several notches,” he wrote in the letter.

He added that there was nothing disrespectful in seeking the return of mortal remains of Guru and Bhat. Mir said that in a country, where killers of an elected Prime Minister were granted clemency and their death sentence was commuted, “I do not think it is appalling or disrespectful to seek return of mortal remains of two Kashmiri men to their families”.

While Parliament attack Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and buried inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Bhat was hanged and buried inside the same jail on February 11, 1984 for killing of an intelligence officer.

Reacting to PDP’s demand, AIP chief and former MLA Engineer Rashid said that seeking mortal remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat makes no sense as PDP has lost the moral authority to speak on the matter. In a statement issued on Monday evening, Rasheed said that the PDP could have negotiated with the Centre when it formed an alliance with the BJP.

“Now when nothing lies in the hands of PDP it is just doing cheap politics,” he said.