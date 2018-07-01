PDP MLA revolts against Mehbooba Mufti

After the PDP-BJP coalition government fell in the state, this is the first public attack on Mehbooba Mufti by a senior party leader. (PTI)

In a bitter attack on former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, senior PDP legislator Abid Hussain Ansari on Sunday said that she has converted the party into a “family fiefdom”. Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers and supporters in Zadibal area here, Ansari said: “She has destroyed the party and finally converted it into a family fiefdom. “She got her cameraman brother out of the blue and made him Tourism Minister even when he did not have an elementary knowledge of tourism.”

Ansari said that he has “always told her that she was surrounded by sycophants who are destroying the party and giving her wrong advice” but “she never listened to me because she was busy giving remote control of highly sensitive institutions like the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to a relative who was running the institute from London”. He said he has now decided to join a political party that would protect the interests of his workers and community members.

Ansari belongs to a powerful religious family of the Shia community and sitting MLA and former Education Minister Imran Ansari is his nephew. Imran Ansari represents the Pattan constituency in Baramulla district while Abid Ansari represents the Zadibal constituency here.