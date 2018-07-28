PDP leader warns Modi government to stop lynching of Muslims in name of cows or face another partition

Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig has said that the rising cases of mob lynching of Muslims in the name of cow vigilantism must be stopped otherwise the country will have to face dire consequences. According to news agency ANI, Baig who is an MP from Baramulla, on Saturday said that the country may have to face another partition if mob killings of Muslims are not checked.

“The killings of Muslims in the name of cows and buffaloes should be stopped otherwise the outcome will not be good. There has already been a partition in 1947 (Gai aur bhains ke naam par musalmano ka katal bandh karein warna naateje achhe nahi honge. 1947 mein ek partition pehle hi ho chuka hai),” he said.

The PDP’s chief spokesperson’s remark comes in the backdrop of rising cases of mob lynching. In almost all cases, the victims were from the minority community. Recently, a Muslim man identified as Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar of Rajasthan merely on suspicion that he was a cow smuggler.

The BJP government has been facing flak from opposition parties for alleged inaction in checking cases and bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to the book. The killing of Khan took place days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking on the floor of the Lower House, urged states to take strict action in such cases. Khan was killed in the same area where a year ago Pehlu Khan, 50, was killed by an irate mob on suspicion that he was smuggling cows.

Recently, the government formed a GoM under Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and a high-level committee under the Home Secretary. The panel headed by the Home Secretary has been asked to deliberate and make recommendations regarding a separate penal provision in such cases. The Home Secretary-led committee will submit its report to the GoM of which Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Ravi Shankar Pradesh and Thaawar Chand Gehlot are members. The GoM will them submit its report to the PM.

Cows are considered a holy animal in the Hindu majority nation. While some states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana where BJP is in power, have imposed a blanket ban on the killing of cows for meat, states like Kerala have no such law that makes slaughtering of cows a punishable offence.