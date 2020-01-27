PDP leader, Padma awardee, says no referendum in Jammu and Kashmir; slams Pakistan and US

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig has said that there can never be a referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. Baig’s assertion came on a day he was honoured with the country’s third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, on Republic Day. He was among the PDP leaders who were not detained following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Dedicating the award to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Baig said, “This award has not been conferred upon me but it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“There can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the US president are asking for autonomy to J&K. It means they’ve accepted that J&K is an integral part of India…We demand that J&K should be given what the Constitution gives us,” Baig said as he posed with a copy of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

Baig served as the deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir till 2006. He also held the Finance portfolio in the erstwhile state. Besides, he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Baramulla.

Baig, a co-founder of PDP, hails from north Kashmir. He has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

Baig has also been critical of party president Mehbooba Mufti after she took over the reins of the party following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death.

Baig further said the local people in Kashmir want development and it is the duty of the government to create an environment that is conducive for growth and peace.

“We were a part of this nation and we will remain a powerful part of this country,” he said.