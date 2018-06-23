PDP ignored interests of Jammu and Ladakh, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah addressed a rally at Jammu. (Image: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir government. Addressing a rally at Jammu, Shah said, “There’s no point for BJP to stay in power if a goal of equal development in Jammu and Kashmir isn’t achieved. Modi govt made several efforts but partiality towards Jammu and Ladakh continued. That’s when we decided that we should rather protest in opposition,” reports ANI.

The BJP president also criticised both the National Conference (NC) & People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Shah said that two families from NC and PDP ruled the state for three generations but never did anything for the development of Pampore haat. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government has allotted Rupees 40 crore for the betterment of Pashmina and 45 crores for Pampore haat. “We allotted 40 cr for development of Pashmina & 45 cr for Pampore haat. Two families from National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ruled Jammu and Kashmir for three generations but never did anything for Pashmina or Pampore haat,” reports ANI.

Criticising leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks, Shah said,”Ghulam Nabi Azad bayan karte hain, main to apne munh se us bayan ko dohra bhi nahin sakta. Wo bayan karte hain, aur bayan karte hi Lashkar-e-Taiba iska samarthan kar deta hai,” reports ANI.

On Thursday, Azad said that the Indian Army is killing more civilians rather than terrorists. “They (forces) take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist,” Azad said in a TV interview reports ANI.

BJP chief is in Jammu and Kashmir to mark “historic martyrdom anniversary” of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP president was accorded an exciting reception with party’s youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house.

The saffron party use to observe June 23 as Mookerjee’s ‘Balidan Diwas’

Amit Shah arrived in Jammu for the first time after BJP withdrew support from the ruling PDP- BJP government following which the governor’s rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP president had called all BJP ministers to the national capital after which party national general secretary Ram Madhav announced of withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti led ruling coalition government of the state.